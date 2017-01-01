A simple counting and A/B testing API.

We give you the research tools you need, and get out of the way.

Count.io Makes A/B Testing Simple

Test A

Record an impression by POSTing to:
/ab/my-test/blue-btn/impression+

Test B

Record an impression by POSTing to:
/ab/my-test/red-btn/impression+

Conversion recorded by POSTing to: /ab/my-test/-btn/conversion+

GET

Returns JSON:

{
   "test": "my-test",
   "variations": {
      "blue-btn": {
         "impressions": 1000,
         "conversions": 200,
         "probability_best": 87.48,
         "conversion_rate": 0.2
      },
      "red-btn": {
         "impressions": 1000,
         "conversions": 180,
         "probability_best": 12.48,
         "conversion_rate": 0.18
      }
   }
}

Use count.io in your project. It's free! Read our documentation here.

Count.io is the easiest way to:

POST

Returns JSON:

{
   "item": "users",
   "group": "my-app",
   "count": 2
}
{
   "item": "player1",
   "group": "my-game",
   "count": 100
}
{
   "item": "apples",
   "group": "my-inventory",
   "count": -1
}
{
   "group": "fruit",
   "sum": 48,
   "counts": [
      {
         "item": "apples",
         "count": 25
      },
      {
         "item": "grapes",
         "count": 20
      },
      {
         "item": "oranges",
         "count": 1
      }
   ]
}

