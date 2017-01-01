A simple counting and A/B testing API.
We give you the research tools you need, and get out of the way.
Count.io Makes A/B Testing Simple
Test A
Record an impression by POSTing to:
/ab/my-test/blue-btn/impression+
Test B
Record an impression by POSTing to:
/ab/my-test/red-btn/impression+
Conversion recorded by POSTing to: /ab/my-test/-btn/conversion+
GET
Returns JSON:
{ "test": "my-test", "variations": { "blue-btn": { "impressions": 1000, "conversions": 200, "probability_best": 87.48, "conversion_rate": 0.2 }, "red-btn": { "impressions": 1000, "conversions": 180, "probability_best": 12.48, "conversion_rate": 0.18 } } }
Use count.io in your project. It's free! Read our documentation here.
Count.io is the easiest way to:
POST
Returns JSON:
{ "item": "users", "group": "my-app", "count": 2 }
{ "item": "player1", "group": "my-game", "count": 100 }
{ "item": "apples", "group": "my-inventory", "count": -1 }
{ "item": "apples", "group": "my-inventory", "count": -1 }
{ "group": "fruit", "sum": 48, "counts": [ { "item": "apples", "count": 25 }, { "item": "grapes", "count": 20 }, { "item": "oranges", "count": 1 } ] }
